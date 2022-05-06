Guwahati: Raijor Dal Stages Protest Against Price Hike

Raijor Dal, the regional political party of Assam headed by Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi staged a demonstration at Guwahati Club against the soaring prices of essential commodities.

Be it vegetables, groceries, medicines or fuel, the price hike has left the people in a state of trauma. On the one hand, the BJP-led government in Assam is celebrating its one year anniversary of its government in different places of the state- be it by visiting in a resort or by inviting union ministers while the common public have been put in a trauma like situation with the hike in prices of essential commodities.

Also Read: Once A Person Declared Citizen, No Second Hearing: Gauhati HC

The Raijor Dal has staged a protest demanding the control of prices. The price of Agra potato costs Rs. 25 which costs Rs. 20-22 earlier. “The prices have increased three times than earlier, be it groceries, medicines or vegetables. The red lentil which costs Rs. 48, costs Rs. 110 during the Narendra Modi-led government. Mustard oil which costs Rs. 80 now costs Rs. 220. This is just an example, everything costs double or triple during the BJP-led government. The BJP has left the country in the hands of companies,” said Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi adding that they have started the protest from today and will continue until the government comes out with a solution to control the prices.

“The government has turned into a government for the crorepatis, not the common public. The chief minister is seen travelling in a chartered flight, helicopters. At the time when the public has been harassed with the skyrocketing price of essentials, the government is conducting a meeting in the resorts,” added Gogoi demanding the resignation of the government.