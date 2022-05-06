Imported Coal Power Plants Ordered To Function At Full Capacity

The Ministry of power on Thursday ordered all imported coal power plants to operate at full capacity highlighting that the demand for power has risen by almost 20 per cent.

The Union ministry has directed all states and all generating companies based on domestic coal to import at least 10 per cent of their requirements of coal for blending amid a looming power crisis in the country.

An official order from the ministry read, “The demand for power has gone up by almost 20 per cent in energy terms. The supply of domestic coal has increased but the increase in the supply is not sufficient to meet the increased demand for power. This is leading to load shedding in different areas. Because of the mismatch between the daily consumption of coal for power generation and the daily receipt of coal at the power plant, the stocks of coal at the power plant have been declining at a worrisome rate.”

It further read, “The international price of coal has gone up in an unprecedented fashion. It is currently around 140 US Dollars per tonne. As a result of this, the import of coal for blending, which was of the order of 37 Million Tonnes in 2015-16 has gone down, leading to more pressure on domestic coal. The imported coal-based generation capacity is around 17,600MW.”