Guwahati: Railway Officer Arrested for Selling Confiscated Goods

A railway officer has been arrested in Assam’s Guwahati for trying to sell goods confiscated by the railway authorities during various raids.

The arrested officer is Imdadur Rahman. He was the section officer of the New Guwahati railway department.

As per reports, Railway Protection Force (RPF), New Guwahati allegedly made efforts to sell seized goods from a truck bearing registration number AS01 BC4283.

The arrested railway officer has been booked under case number 08/2022U/S-3(a)RP(UP) Act.

An investigation is underway into the case.