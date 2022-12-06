Mastermind In Ranjit Bora Murder Case Identified: Cops

Amir Ali is the prime accused in the infamous Ranjit Bora murder case, police informed on Tuesday.

Ali was arrested from his in-law’s house in Morigaon yesterday evening. During interrogation, he revealed that he was the mastermind of the attack that killed businessman Ranjit Bora in broad daylight in Guwahati.

It may be mentioned that Ali has many cases registered against him in Guwahati including robbery and battery. He was also an informer to the police at one point of time, sources said.

Amir also has a 10-15 member gang operating within the city, police said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to trace each and every one of them.

Further, the bike used for the murder was also recovered from the residence of Amir’s in-laws.

On November 21, Ranjit Bora, manager at popular milk brand Purabi Dairy, was shot dead in broad daylight in Panjabari locality in Guwahati.

He later succumbed to bullet injuries at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The incident took place while he went to bank to deposit money.