Guwahati Railway Station Sees 2 Drug Busts In Single Day

In two major drug busts at Guwahati Railway Station on Monday, six kilograms of cannabis and four packets of brown sugar was seized by authorities. Two people were apprehended in connection with the busts including a juvenile, the police said.
In the first incident, officials apprehended a juvenile based on secret information and managed to seize six kilograms of cannabis from his possession.
According to officials, the minor planned to smuggle the contraband marijuana. He was caught by the police when he was about to board the train from Guwahati to Bengaluru, they added.
Meanwhile, another individual was nabbed by the authorities for trying to smuggle suspected heroin, making it two successful drug busts in a single day at the Guwahati Railway Station.
Officials caught Niharuddin Barbhuyan, aged 43 years and a resident of Sonai Road Moti Nagar under the Sonai Police Station in Assam's Cachar district.
He was carrying four packets of suspected heroin which he apparently brought from Silchar, the police said adding that the accused was caught from platform number four at the Guwahati Railway Station.
The seized substance was weighed at around 48 grams. Meanwhile, the officials are uncertain as to weather the seized substance is heroin or brown sugar. It has been sent for lab testing which will reveal further details.