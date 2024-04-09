Man Arrested with 4 Kg of Opium at Guwahati Railway Station

In a significant development today, acting on confidential information, the Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted a thorough inspection of Train No. 12423 Rajdhani Express at Guwahati Railway Station and apprehended one individual identified as Manohar Kumar Rai, hailing from Bihar, who was found in possession of four packets of Opium, weighing a total of 4 kilograms.
The arrest took place at Platform No. 1 of Guwahati Railway Station by the GRP personnel.
The seized contraband, commonly referred to as 'Kani', was concealed on the individual's person.
This successful interception underscores the importance of intelligence-based operations in combating the illegal drug trade.
Further investigations are underway to ascertain the source and destination of the seized opium, as well as any potential accomplices involved in the smuggling attempt.