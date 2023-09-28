Guwahati: Raising Awareness, Saving Lives on World Rabies Day 2023!

The Awareness Drive organized by JBF will feature a range of activities, including – One to one Awareness Drive, Mass awareness with placards, Awareness booth, Meeting with small gatherings, Free Anti Rabies Vaccinations for Cats and Dogs, Distribution of Free Anti Rabies Vaccination coupon, Media interaction for awareness, One to one interview with common public to access the knowledge of the ongoing ABC-ARV activity by GMC, Rabies Awareness posturing in veterinary clinics and pet shops.