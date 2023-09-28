Guwahati: Raising Awareness, Saving Lives on World Rabies Day 2023!

An awareness drive on World Rabies Day was observed by JBF (Just Be Friendly), in collaboration with the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) near Dighalipukhuri, Guwahati, on Thursday.
This event aims to raise awareness about rabies prevention and promote the concept of All for 1, one health for all in line with the World Rabies Day motto.
The Awareness Drive organized by JBF will feature a range of activities, including – One to one Awareness Drive, Mass awareness with placards, Awareness booth, Meeting with small gatherings, Free Anti Rabies Vaccinations for Cats and Dogs, Distribution of Free Anti Rabies Vaccination coupon, Media interaction for awareness, One to one interview with common public to access the knowledge of the ongoing ABC-ARV activity by GMC, Rabies Awareness posturing in veterinary clinics and pet shops.
Speaking at the event, Prastuti Gogoi, Communication Specialist said, “These initiatives will focus on disseminating vital information about rabies prevention, recognizing the signs and symptoms of the disease, and understanding the importance of timely medical intervention.”
Beside that JBF organized various awareness drives and free anti rabies vaccination at Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Guwahati, Meghalaya and other parts of Northeast India.