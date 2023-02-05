Guwahati: Ranjit Bora’s Murderer Accused of Several Other Crimes

Another allegation has been leveled against Shah Alam Talukdar, the prime accused of Guwahati businessman Ranjit Bora’s murder case.

Shah Alam had been allegedly threatening an elderly couple in Guwahati’s Panjabari area.

As per reports, Shah Alam had illegally occupied the building of an elderly couple for running a school named Excel Academy.

He had signed an agreement of 11 months with the elderly couple in this regard. The agreement was signed in 2019 itself.

But the accused had not vacated the building after the 11 months contract came to an end. Shah Alam continued to run the school.

Though the owner of the building asked him to vacate the building, Alam threatened started them.

As per the couple’s allegations, they approached the Satgaon Police but not action was taken to nab Alam.

The couple has now appealed the administration to provide security to them.