Agreement Signed to Dredge Over 120 km of Waterways in Assam

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed the historic agreement signed between Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), an autonomous body under MoPSW, and Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) to dredge more than 120 kms of waterways in Assam.

The 120 kms waterways would maintain an all-weather fairway for smooth passage and movement of ships and ferries. The MoPSW has already approved a fund of Rs 204.47 crores for the smooth execution of the project.

The agreement will be in force till 2026, with a provision to increase it further.

The agreement will affect dredging, banding, channel markings, and river training works in order to ensure the safe navigation of vessels.

Among the major waterways, multiple stretches over River Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Kopili and Barak will be developed and maintained fairways to unlock the value of inland waterways transportation in the region.

Speaking at the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is taking necessary measures to ensure minimum LAD for smooth and safe passage of vessels and ferries around the year. This agreement will ensure that one of the most affordable, efficient and green modes of transportation get a boost in the region which will tremendously help unlock the economic potential in the region."