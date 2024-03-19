Guwahati Ranked Second Most Polluted City Globally

The report underscores the dire consequences of air pollution, with an estimated one in every nine deaths worldwide attributed to this environmental threat. According to the WHO, air pollution leads to approximately seven million premature deaths annually. Exposure to PM2.5 pollution exacerbates a range of health conditions, including asthma, cancer, stroke, and lung disease. Additionally, it can impair cognitive development in children, worsen mental health issues, and complicate existing illnesses, such as diabetes.