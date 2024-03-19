Guwahati Ranked Second Most Polluted City Globally
Guwahati, now ranked as the world's second most polluted city, falls just behind Bihar's Begusarai, according to the latest findings from the 2023 World Air Quality Report by IQAir. This alarming status comes as Guwahati records an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 105.4, surpassing WHO guidelines by over tenfold.
Multiple factors contribute to Guwahati's deteriorating air quality, including a surge in construction activities leading to increased dust pollution and a significant influx of vehicles congesting the city's streets.
Begusarai in Bihar retains its position as the most polluted city globally, closely followed by Guwahati. Delhi, Mullanpur, and Lahore from Pakistan round out the top five.
Furthermore, New Delhi claimed the notorious position of the world's most polluted capital city, with an average annual PM2.5 concentration of 92.7. Dhaka in Bangladesh and Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso follow closely behind.
India's prevalence in the list of the World's Most Polluted Cities is striking, with nine out of ten cities being Indian. A staggering 42 Indian cities feature in the top 50, underscoring grave concerns about the nation's air quality. India ranks third among the most polluted countries globally, trailing only Bangladesh and Pakistan.
The report underscores the dire consequences of air pollution, with an estimated one in every nine deaths worldwide attributed to this environmental threat. According to the WHO, air pollution leads to approximately seven million premature deaths annually. Exposure to PM2.5 pollution exacerbates a range of health conditions, including asthma, cancer, stroke, and lung disease. Additionally, it can impair cognitive development in children, worsen mental health issues, and complicate existing illnesses, such as diabetes.