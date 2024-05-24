Guwahati: Rapido Driver Assaulted by Intoxicated Youths Over Cash Demand

In a shocking incident late last night, a group of four intoxicated youths brutally assaulted a Rapido driver near the Ganeshguri bus stand around 1 am. The incident was captured on camera.
The victim, identified as Dwipjyoti Thakuria, was viciously beaten after refusing to hand over a demanded sum of Rs 200. Two of the assailants arrived on two-wheelers, while the other two came in an auto. They attacked Dwipjyoti with bricks and helmets, leaving him severely injured.
The incident escalated when the intoxicated youths began smashing Dwipjyoti's scooter, further exacerbating the violence. Dwipjyoti, who has a young daughter, a wife, and family to support, often works as a daily wage laborer to make ends meet. The family's financial situation was so dire that they could not afford a CT scan for Dwipjyoti's injuries immediately.
After the assault, Dwipjyoti had to wait on a bench at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) until dawn. Fortunately, some journalists on duty at the hospital provided financial assistance, enabling him to undergo the necessary CT scan.
This horrific incident highlights the urgent need for increased security and police presence in the area, particularly during late-night hours. The local community and Dwipjyoti's family are calling for swift justice and stringent action against the perpetrators.
The video of the attack, now circulating widely, has sparked outrage and calls for better protection for gig workers and daily wage laborers who often work late into the night to support their families.
Meanwhile, a section of locals had urged the city police to take immediate steps to prevent such incidents in the future and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.