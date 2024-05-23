Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar Fruit Market Plagued by Filth as Authorities Turn a Blind Eye
Despite the Assam Government's promises of a smart and clean Guwahati, unsanitary and distressing conditions persist at a wholesale fruit market in the city's Fancy Bazar.
This fruit market is situated next to a public toilet maintained by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), and waste from the toilet reportedly flows through the market, creating a filthy and contaminated environment.
Vendors continue to operate in these conditions, frequently complaining about the dire state of the market. However, the higher authorities of the GMC and the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) have not addressed the issue. The poor conditions also deter customers from purchasing fruits from the market.
Speaking on the deplorable state of the market the vendors expressed their anguish over the authorities for turning a blind eye towards the matter.
Expressing their frustration, the vendors criticized the authorities for ignoring the situation. One vendor told Pratidin Time, "This market is always dirty. Waste from the toilet tank spills out and accumulates here, making it difficult for customers to visit. As a result, we have very few customers."
Another vendor highlighted the impact on their business, saying, "How will customers come to the market in such a horrible environment? Our business is suffering." When asked if this was a common occurrence, he responded, "This situation happens sometimes. No higher authority ever visits the market for inspection. We vendors usually hire laborers with our own money to clean the area."