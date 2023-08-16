Guwahati: Rapido Driver Held for Making ‘Obscene Gestures' at Woman Police Constable

Things didn't go well for a rapido driver in Guwahati after he allegedly made obscene gestures while eve-teasing a female police constable on the night of Independence Day.
The woman police constable of Paltan Bazar police station was reportedly making her way home late at night when the rapido driver allegedly made some inappropriate remarks and lewd gestures close to Dighalipukhuri locality.
The rapido driver has been identified as Biki Bora.
Meanwhile, Biki and one Pankaj Das, who is believed to be the rapido driver's close aide, were both taken into custody by the Latasil police on Wednesday for further interrogation.