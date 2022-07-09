Rapido, Uber Services Banned in Meghalaya

The District Transport Officer (DTO) of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya has banned the plying of two wheelers operating as Taxi services in both online and offline mode.

The notification issued by the office of the Regional Transport Authority Board read, “As per sub section (1) of section 66 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 two wheelers operating as Taxi service availing online or offline method eg., Rapido, Uber etc, with the use of motor cycle are prohibited to ply for the purpose of ferrying passengers.”

The notification further read, “Strict action shall be taken against those violators of the said Act".