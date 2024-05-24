Guwahati Rapido Rider Assault: Cops Detain 3 Accused In Case

Three individuals including a teenager were apprehended by Dispur Police in Guwahati for the assault of a Rapido rider on Friday, a video of which went viral on social media, the officials said.
A joint team of SOG, East and officials from the Dispur Police Staion led an investigation leading to the detention of the trio. According to the police, the fight broke out as the Rapido rider, who was drunk at the time, called one of the accused 'Puali' or a child after which things escalated.
The accused trio was identified by the police as Robin Das (28), Rohit Kumar Shah (20) and Surendra Choudhury (18), all residing in the Hengrabari locality of Guwahati.
The Rapido rider, identified as Dipjyoti Thakuria, reportedly asked for a prostitute from one of the accused Rohit Kumar Shah, who was with Surendra Choudhury near the footbridge adjacent to Kar Bhawan at the time, according to the police.
Shah then called Robin Das, the third accused and an auto driver by trade. By that time, the victim Thakuria called one of the accused, Surendra Choudhury as Puali, the police said.
This led to a fight where the victim was assaulted after which the accused fled in the auto of Robin Das towards Hengrabari, the officials added.
All accused have been processed for further legal action, mentioned the police.