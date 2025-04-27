Guwahati: Reckless Driving on Zoo Road Leaves Two Injured, One Fighting for Life

A horrific road accident took place late at night in Guwahati, leaving two persons seriously injured. The accident occurred in front of the Bharat Petroleum pump at Sundarpur, Zoo Road, where a speeding dumper (registration number AS01HC8730) rammed into a scooter (registration number AS17R1123).

According to eyewitnesses, the scooter had just refuelled at the petrol pump and was exiting when the dumper hit it at high speed. Following the accident, the dumper driver fled the scene without offering any assistance.

Personnel from the Dispur Traffic Police arrived promptly at the spot and took the injured individuals to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. One of the injured is reported to be in a very critical condition.

