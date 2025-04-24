Assam: Man Brutally Killed in Jorhat Over Alleged Revenge Attack Linked to Past Accident

In a horrifying incident that has sent shockwaves through Jorhat’s Panichokua area, a man named Krishna Saikia was allegedly beaten to death in what appears to be a revenge attack.

As per family members, Krishna was involved in a road accident on February 13, which also involved a family from the same locality. Krishna’s father has made explosive allegations, claiming that members of that family launched a brutal assault on his son in retaliation for the earlier incident.

“This wasn’t a random attack. It was a cold-blooded, premeditated murder. They wanted revenge for the accident,” Krishna’s father said, demanding justice for his son.

Jorhat Police have initiated an investigation and sent the body for post-mortem. So far, two individuals—Pushpendra Hazarika and his son Vrigu Hazarika—have been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the case.

The brutal murder has triggered widespread anger and panic among residents, with growing demands for swift and strict action.

