Guwahati Records 2nd Highest Maximum Temperature in June Since 2011
Guwahati city on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 38.9° C which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) claimed it to be the second highest maximum temperature for the month of June in the last 12 years since 2011.
According to the IMD, the highest maximum temperature ever recorded in the month of June in Guwahati was 39°C and it was recorded on June 13, 2019.
Apart from Guwahati, day temperatures in other major cities of Assam remained above normal by (4°C to 6°C) in Dibrugarh, Tezpur, Silchar, Dhubri, Jorhat and North Lakhimpur today.
As per the data shared by IMD to Pratidin Time, Dibrugarh recorded 35.2°C, Tezpur 38°C, Silchar 37°C, Dhubri 36.5°C, Jorhat 32.8°C, Lakhimpur 36.3°C.
Earlier today, IMD predicted that the Southwest Monsoon is very likely to hit Northeast including Assam in next 48 hours.
Following this, IMD issued weather warnings in the next 24 hours with light to moderate rainfall at a few places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and light rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. While day temperatures are likely to be above normal by (4-6) °C over some parts of the region.
In Guwahati city, IMD predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of the development of thunder and lightning. However, the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 39°C & 25°C respectively.