Assam, NE to Get Respite from Heatwave as 'Monsoon' May Hit by Next 48 Hours

Northeastern states including Assam is likely to heave a sigh of relief amid severe heatwave as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the monsoon is likely to set in during next 48 hours.
Issuing a long range of weather forecast, IMD on Wednesday said, “A cyclonic circulation over east central Bay of Bengal off Myanmar coast extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level persists. The cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh and neighborhood has become less marked. The trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level roughly along Long.82°E and to the north of Lat. 27°N has become less marked.”
Due to this phenomenon, conditions become favourable for the onset of a southwest monsoon over parts of the northeast region over the next 48 hours, the IMD said in its report.
In its five day weather forecast, the weather department has predicted light to moderate rain at few places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and light rain at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on day 1. However, the day temperatures are very likely to be above normal by (4-6)°C over some parts of the region.
On day 2, IMD has predicted light to moderate rain at many places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Similarly, as day 1, the day temperatures are very likely to remain above normal by (4-6)°C over some parts of the NE region.
On day 3, Assam and its adjoining states likely to witness light to moderate rainfall activity at many places.
On day 4 and day 5, the weather department said that Assam and other parts of Northeastern states are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall activity at most places.
Notably, several parts of the Northeastern region including Assam have been reeling under severe heatwave conditions for the last couple of weeks amid a rise in day temperature by 4°C to 6°C (above normal).