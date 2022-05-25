Guwahati Reels Under Artificial Flood Yet Again

Guwahati yet again reels under artificial flood in a span of 20 minutes of rainfall. Several areas in the city are submerged under water causing severe inconvenience to the commuters.

Areas like Zoo Road, Chandmari, Dispur, Gitanagar, Hatigaon have been immensely affected by the rainfall as water accumulation caused traffic jams.

The artificial flood of Guwahati has made the people suffer since a long time. But no major steps have been taken by the government of Assam in controlling the artificial flood scenario.

The rapidly developing metropolitan environment has indiscriminately changed the large vacant lands and natural drainage controls which has changed the ecology and worsened the artificial flood situation of Guwahati.

One of the commuters said, "The rainfall has become a harassment for the people of the city. In such a small span of time, the city reels under artificial flood. Common public are being harassed due to the same problem years after years but the government is silent on the issue. The government should come up with a permanent solution."