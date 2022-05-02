Guwahati Reels under Flood after Heavy Downpour

Heavy downpour leads to waterlogging, traffic jams in several areas in Guwahati on Monday. Areas like Zoo Road, Chandmari, Dispur, and Hatigaon have been immensely affected by the rainfall as water accumulation caused traffic jams.

However, this is not the first case of such an incident being reported in the city, each year, especially in summer, the same scenario has been repeating for decades.

The government of Assam has failed to solve the problem of flash floods in the city for which the common public has to face the woes every monsoon.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy rainfall on May 3 across Assam and Meghalaya. ''Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on 02nd May; over Arunachal Pradesh on 02nd & 03rd; over Assam-Meghalaya & Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura during 02nd-04th May. Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Assam-Meghalaya & Tripura 03rd May,'' IMD tweeted.

It also said that there will be scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during the next 5 days.

