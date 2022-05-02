Raijor Dal Leader Kamal Kumar Medhi Joins AAP Along with 5 Others

Raijor Dal Vice President Kamal Kumar Medhi on Monday joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with five others from the party in New Delhi.

Other than the members of the Raijor Dal, some Congress leaders also joined AAP. Congress's Manoj Dhanowar and Dwijen Gogoi joined AAP in the presence of its party National Secretary Pankaj Gupta.

The Raijor Dal members who joined AAP are Jitul Deka, Anurupa Dekaroja, Binoy Deka, Dipankar Kalita and Dibyajyoti Deka.

In Assam, the Aam Aadmi Party is now moving forward to strengthen its party base. The party has become more confident by occupying one ward in the recent Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections.

The newly joined members will also meet AAP Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at 7 pm today.

