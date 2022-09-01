Guwahati Refinery Official Arrested Over Fraud Charges

Guwahati police on Thursday arrested a top official of Noonmati Refinery for allegedly committing fraud.

According to sources, a complaint was lodged against the official, Birendra Kumar Jha through an e-mail to the authorities of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) against the corruption that had been prevailing in the refinery for a long time.

After receiving the complaint, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) briefly ordered the higher officials of Guwahati Refinery to make an enquiry about the matter.

Thus, on June 3, 2022, the Chief General Manager of Guwahati Refinery, Hitaji Bhattacharya, lodged an FIR at the Noonmati Police Station regarding the incident.

The police, after a thorough investigation, recovered a mobile phone, which led them to identify the Senior Manager.

Jha has been arrested today by the Noonmati Police from the refinery premises.