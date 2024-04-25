Guwahati: Rehab Centre Closed After Reports of Illicit Activities

In a startling revelation, serious allegations have emerged against a prominent rehabilitation center in the city, implicating its owner and patients in drug consumption.
The center in question, known as Peace Wellness Centre, has been embroiled in controversy following reports of illicit drug usage between the owner and patients.
The situation escalated recently when a violent altercation erupted at the facility on Wednesday evening, prompting local residents to lodge a complaint with Dispur police. Despite warnings from governmental authorities, the owner seemingly disregards concerns raised by regulatory bodies.
Furthermore, disturbing accusations of physical and mental abuse inflicted upon residents have surfaced against the center, adding to the gravity of the situation.
Notably, the owner of the Peace Wellness Centre has previously been summoned by the State Anti-drug and Prohibition Council, indicating a history of regulatory scrutiny.
The police and State Anti-drug and Prohibition Council have commenced thorough investigations into the matter, currently conducting active operations. This comes in light of reports indicating that the center has closed down subsequent to the allegations.