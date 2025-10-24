Guwahati Rehab Centre Staff Accused of Beating Female Patients

A serious case of alleged abuse has emerged at a women’s de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in Hengrabari, Guwahati, prompting police intervention and an official inquiry.

According to a complaint filed at Dispur Police Station by the Association of Drug Rehabilitation Centres Assam, a young female patient was subjected to repeated physical assault by staff members of the centre. The FIR names Barnali Baishya and Nabajit Medhi as the accused, alleging that they allegedly beat the patient, often while under the influence of drugs. The complaint also claims that some male staff members were involved in the alleged abuse.

The victim reportedly contacted the Association of Drug Rehabilitation Centres Assam via phone, and call recordings are said to corroborate her allegations.

Dispur police arrived at the centre shortly after the complaint was lodged. Upon their arrival, the situation inside reportedly became chaotic as several patients expressed distress over the alleged mistreatment. Among the patients affected was a female UPSC aspirant studying at Chandigarh University, highlighting the vulnerability of even highly accomplished individuals in such facilities.

Officials from the Assam State Commission for Women were also present at the centre to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of the patients.

Meanwhile, the owner of the rehabilitation centre, Barnali Baishya, has been detained in connection with the allegations. Police have registered the FIR and launched a formal investigation into the incident.

The Association of Drug Rehabilitation Centres Assam has called for strict action against all accused and a thorough probe into the centre’s operations.

This is a developing story, more details awaited..

