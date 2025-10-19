Drugs worth 3 lakhs seized in Hajo; Suspect Flees

In a significant breakthrough, Hajo police have seized a scooter and a substantial quantity of suspected drugs during a focused anti-narcotics operation.

Acting on a tip off from a confidential source, the Hajo police traced the suspect to a location in Sarabari, Hajo, where they managed to intercept a two-wheeler and recover several packets of heroin.

The total seized heroin weighs 37 grams, with an estimated value of approximately Rupees 3 lakhs.

During the operation, the drug supplier fled the scene, abandoning the scooter bearing registration AS-01 BX 5537.

Hajo police have confirmed that the search for the suspect is ongoing, and further investigations are underway.

Also Read: Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 45 Crore Seized in Twin Ops; 4 Arrested