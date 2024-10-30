Guwahati Remembers 2008 Serial Blasts: Assam CM Pays Tribute, Govt's Initial Silence Criticized

Marking the somber anniversary, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “On this day in 2008, the collective conscience of the people of Assam was shaken when multiple blasts rocked the state taking lives of hundreds of people. From then till today, Assam has covered a long distance and is today competing with the top states of the country. Today, on this solemn occasion, I pay my tributes to all those who lost their lives in the October 30 Serial Bomb blasts and reiterate our commitment to never let Assam go back to such dark days of history.”