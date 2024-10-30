Guwahati Remembers 2008 Serial Blasts: Assam CM Pays Tribute, Govt's Initial Silence Criticized

Sixteen years have passed since the horrific October 30, 2008 serial bomb blasts that claimed over 80 lives and left more than 400 people injured across Assam. The attacks, which targeted key locations such as Ganeshguri, Panbazaar, and Kachari in Guwahati, as well as Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Bongaigaon, left an indelible mark on the people of Assam.
Marking the somber anniversary, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “On this day in 2008, the collective conscience of the people of Assam was shaken when multiple blasts rocked the state taking lives of hundreds of people. From then till today, Assam has covered a long distance and is today competing with the top states of the country. Today, on this solemn occasion, I pay my tributes to all those who lost their lives in the October 30 Serial Bomb blasts and reiterate our commitment to never let Assam go back to such dark days of history.”
Despite the CM’s tribute, the government faced criticism for its lack of planned commemoration for the victims. No formal memorial service had been arranged until media coverage highlighted this oversight, prompting the local administration to quickly organize a clean-up of the Ganeshguri memorial and light lamps in tribute.
The blasts, orchestrated by Ranjan Daimary, founder of the now-disbanded National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), shocked the nation. Daimary was convicted by a special court and has been serving a life sentence since 2019.
The tragedy remains a powerful reminder for the state, with many calling for sustained efforts to honor the victims and ensure peace.