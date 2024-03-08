Guwahati: Renowned Gynecologist Inspires Modern High School Students on Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Modern High School Senior Secondary, Geetanagar Guwahati in association with Bird of Paradise has celebrated this divine being.
The day itself turned out great with the presence of Dr. Alaka Goswami a renowned Gynecologist and her astonishing speech on women's empowerment and healthcare.
Her speech ended with a powerful quote-" Moi nari, moi matri aru moi devi Durga".
The event turned out to be successful with cooperation of all parents especially the mothers who had a one to one discussion with Dr Goswami on their health issues.
Marking March 8 each year, International Women's Day serves as a poignant reminder to acknowledge and celebrate the remarkable achievements of women across social, economic, and cultural spheres.
In 2024, the campaign theme, "Invest in women: Accelerate Progress," underscores the urgent need to prioritize investments in women's empowerment to propel societal advancement forward.