Guwahati: Repenting Son Confesses to Killing Father Days After Cremation

A youth was arrested by the Dispur Police days after he confessed to murdering his father, reports said on Friday.
The cold-blooded son named Jun Das took the life of his father identified as Bharat Das, after which sensation gripped Guwahati's Japorigog locality, sources said.
According to sources, the incident occurred last Sunday, following a family dispute. Bharat Das fell unconscious after he was strangled by his son. He was then rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) however; he lost his life before even reaching the hospital.
As per reports, Jun Das then took his father’s body to Goreswar, their native village in Baksa district.
Further, the murderer informed his relatives that his father had died in an accident. After all the rituals were performed in their native village, Jun reportedly confessed what had exactly happened.
The family members of deceased Bharat Das then reached out to the Baihata Police Station, from where the accused son was brought to the Dispur Police Station on Thursday night.
The Dipsur Police took Jun under custody and launched an investigation into the incident.
The murderer was produced before the court earlier today, reports said.