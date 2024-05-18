Gruesome Murder Unfolds In Assam's Mariani; Mother, Son Accused

A mother-son duo has been accused of mercilessly killing a man and creating the body in Assam's Mariani. The shocking reports surfaced on Saturday and the incident is thought to have taken place in the intervening night between May 17 and 18.
As per reports, the incident occurred at Murmuria Tea Estate in Mariani in the Jorhat district of Assam where a mother and son first brutally murdered a man named Prahlad Suren and subsequently cremated his body purportedly to destroy evidence.
The crime reportedly took place while the victim was sleeping at night, during which he was allegedly attacked and fatally injured. The accused, identified as Nikhil Suren and Dipanjali Suren, are facing charges of murder.
In an attempt to conceal their crime, the mother and son then performed a secret cremation of Prahlad's body early next morning.
However, as the shocking matter came to the fore the police jumped to action and launched a probe which led them to apprehend the accused duo. They have been processed for further legal action, the police said.