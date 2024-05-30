Guwahati News

Guwahati Residents Living In Hilly Areas Urged To Evacuate

Residents living in precarious conditions in hilly regions are directed to relocate to safer places.
The Guwahati city administration has issued a notification to residents of the hilly areas of the metropolis, urging them to evacuate from unsafe locations. This directive is given to ensure their safety before the onset of the monsoon season.

The administration emphasizes the importance of taking shelter in secure locations before the rainy season begins.

Notifications have been sent to residents of several specific areas, including:

  • Hengrabari

  • Lichubagan

  • Borbari hill

  • Kharguli

  • Chunchali

  • Khanapara hill

  • Shantipur

  • Narakasur hill

  • Chandmari

  • Navagraha hill

The Dispur Revenue Circle Office has issued this notification, highlighting the urgent need for precautionary measures to prevent any potential disasters during the monsoon season.

