Assam Ravaged by Severe Storms, Floods and Landslides; Thousands Displaced

Severe storms have devastated Assam, impacting 13 districts and causing widespread destruction. According to the latest report from the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) as of May 29, 2024, Kokrajhar, Baksa, Bongaigaon, and other districts have been severely affected.
The storms have affected 32 revenue circles and 173 villages, with a significant human toll. The storms have caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including houses, power lines, and transformers, posing significant challenges to recovery efforts.
Erosion Report Indicates Minimal Damage, But Concerns Remain
The latest Assam Erosion Report from DRIMS reveals that the Cachar district is the sole area affected by erosion, with Silchar and Udarbond revenue circles impacted. However, no significant damage has been recorded in terms of population displacement or loss of life. While no relief camps are open, two roads in Cachar show signs of erosion, emphasizing the need for continuous monitoring and preparedness efforts.
Landslides Hit Assam, Prompting Calls for Support
Assam grapples with landslides affecting Hailakandi, Cachar, and Dima-Hasao districts, impacting infrastructure and livelihoods. Although casualties have been avoided, several houses are partially damaged, necessitating urgent support from authorities. Roads and bridges have suffered damage, underscoring the need for immediate attention and resources.
Floods Worsen in Assam, Displacing Thousands
Severe flooding continues to devastate Assam, affecting 16 revenue circles in eight districts namely Nagaon, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Cachar, Hojai, Golaghat and Karbi Anglong displacing over 41,000 individuals. With rescue operations underway, critical infrastructure like roads and bridges has suffered damage, complicating relief efforts. The situation remains dire, with a focus on providing essential aid to affected communities.
As of May 29, one person has lost his life as flood wreaked havoc in Assam’s Karimganj district.
Meanwhile, the severe flooding has affected 41,719 people across 143 villages in the state and 2,27,060 animals.
Urban Floods Threaten Assam, Calls for Preparedness
As urban floods loom over Assam, the latest DRIMS report highlights potential risks. While the Cachar district is the only affected area, vigilance is urged to mitigate the looming threat. With no casualties reported yet, the report underscores the importance of preparedness amidst the impending urban flood risk in Assam.