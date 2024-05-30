Assam Ravaged by Severe Storms, Floods and Landslides; Thousands Displaced

Floods Worsen in Assam, Displacing Thousands

Severe flooding continues to devastate Assam, affecting 16 revenue circles in eight districts namely Nagaon, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Cachar, Hojai, Golaghat and Karbi Anglong displacing over 41,000 individuals. With rescue operations underway, critical infrastructure like roads and bridges has suffered damage, complicating relief efforts. The situation remains dire, with a focus on providing essential aid to affected communities.

As of May 29, one person has lost his life as flood wreaked havoc in Assam’s Karimganj district.

Meanwhile, the severe flooding has affected 41,719 people across 143 villages in the state and 2,27,060 animals.