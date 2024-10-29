Guwahati Residents Protest Against Mass Tree Felling at Dighalipukhuri

A large number of people gathered in Guwahati’s Dighalipukhuri locality to protest the government’s initiative to cut down several trees to make way for the construction of a flyover.
According to information received, authorities have marked at least 30 trees to be chopped down in Dighalipukhuri.
Local residents, being concerned about the potential environmental and ecological damage that could result from this deforestation, staged a demonstration in the area on Tuesday opposing the government’s decision. They also argued that a flyover is unnecessary in the area and emphasized the importance of preserving the trees instead.
These trees, situated in the heart of Guwahati city, not only provide shade during the scorching summer months, they are habitats for rare migratory birds.
According to the residents, the loss of these trees would not only disrupt the local ecosystem but also diminish the area's natural beauty and biodiversity.