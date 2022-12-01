Guwahati to Get India’s First River Ferry Terminal by Dec 2024

Guwahati set to get India’s first modern river ferry terminal by December 2024 with the Inland Water Transport (IWT) department expediting the construction of the Guwahati Gateway Ghat Terminal.

The river ferry terminal is being built on the Brahmaputra at Fancy Bazar opposite the multi-level car parking premises which was funded by the World Bank.

Once completed, the terminal will ensure the safe transportation of passengers in the capital city and nearby ghats in all seasons. The Rs 304 crore project promises to end the issues the IWT has been facing in operating the ferries during the monsoon when the water level of the Brahmaputra rises alarmingly.

IWT (Assam) director Partha Pegu said, “The terminal will be equipped with all modern facilities. It will not only be a safe mode of transport for passengers, but will also eliminate the need to shift the ferries to safer places/ghats during monsoon. We usually shift the ferries to safer ghats when the water level rises,” as reported by TOI.

Pegu said the terminal will have a cafe, a canteen, ramps, a vehicle parking lot etc., to give the passengers a pleasant experience similar to what people enjoy in countries such as Singapore.

He further said the Centre is laying emphasis on improving the waterways connectivity, which is a low-cost mode of transportation, and the ferry terminal on the Brahmaputra is a step in that direction.

The terminal will initially be used only for passenger ferries, but later it will also be used for cruises. Four big ferries can be parked at the terminal at a time, Pegu said.

The foundation for the construction of the ferry terminal was laid by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in May. The project is being implemented by L&T GeoStructure, a Chennai-based construction engineering company.