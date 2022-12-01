DU Ragging Case: One of the Accused Surrenders

In a recent development, an accused involved in the Dibrugarh University ragging has surrendered on Thursday.

The accused Dibyajyoti Gogoi is now under interrogation.

Meanwhile, another 11 students have been summoned today by the probe committee formed to look into the cases of administrative lapses.

According to reports, the students were summoned on Wednesday but they didn’t appear before the committee for which they have been summoned again today and if they failed to appear today, strict action will be taken against them.

Moreover, three wardens have been suspended as a part of their strict action. He said that as per the directions of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered a probe panel to be formed to look into the cases of administrative lapses. Reportedly, the Vice Chancellor went to the hospital to meet Anand and wished for a speedy recovery.

He said, “First of all, I pray for the quick recovery of our student as it is very essential. We have decided, if necessary, we will send him to AIIMS via ambulance with the help of the government. We are very grateful to our Honourable Chief Minister of Assam as he has taken very good decisions. He has also directed us to investigate as I have decided to constitute a committee to look into administrative failures. Also, we have decided to suspend three wardens of our PNGB boys hostel and will replace them with other faculty members today.”

Days after the incident occurred, the victim student Anand raised his complaint to the hostel warden, he said, “I beg to state that I am facing many issues with context to ragging in the hostel PNGBCN. I request you to handle this issue at your level and put me out of misery (sic).”

He added in his letter that mentioned ten names of the students from various departments who allegedly took the first step in the ragging acts against him.