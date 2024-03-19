Persistent Rainfall and Thunderstorm Alerts Across Northeast India

Warnings:

Authorities have issued cautionary alerts, particularly for Day 1 and Day 2, highlighting thunderstorm and lightning threats with gusty winds ranging from 30-40 kmph in Assam and Meghalaya. Additionally, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh during Day 2. As the days progress, thunderstorm and lightning activity remain a concern, especially in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, where heavy rain could also occur in isolated regions during Day 5.