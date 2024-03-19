Persistent Rainfall and Thunderstorm Alerts Across Northeast India

In a detailed meteorological forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has highlighted a series of weather patterns affecting Northeast India over the next five days.
Two significant troughs, one extending from Jharkhand to south Assam and another in a westerly direction along Long. 95°E to the north of Lat. 23°N, are influencing the region's weather dynamics. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation over east Assam and neighboring areas has weakened, altering the precipitation outlook for the coming days.
Day 1 (Starting from today onwards):
Expect light to moderate rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh, while isolated regions of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may experience light rain. Thunderstorms with gusty winds at speeds ranging from 30-40 kmph are predicted over isolated areas in Assam and Meghalaya.
Day 2:
The precipitation intensifies with light to moderate rain anticipated in many areas of Arunachal Pradesh, and a few spots in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Thunderstorm activity is expected to persist, particularly with heavy rain in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh.
Day 3:
Similar weather patterns continue with light to moderate rainfall forecasted in scattered regions of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are likely across the mentioned states.
Day 4 and Day 5:
The trend of light to moderate rain persists, covering many areas across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Thunderstorm and lightning activities are expected to remain isolated, but heavy rain may occur in certain pockets of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.
Warnings:
Authorities have issued cautionary alerts, particularly for Day 1 and Day 2, highlighting thunderstorm and lightning threats with gusty winds ranging from 30-40 kmph in Assam and Meghalaya. Additionally, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh during Day 2. As the days progress, thunderstorm and lightning activity remain a concern, especially in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, where heavy rain could also occur in isolated regions during Day 5.
Residents and travelers across Northeast India are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and heed any official warnings to ensure safety amidst these changing weather conditions.