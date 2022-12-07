Guwahati: Road Mishap Claims 1 Life At Noonmati

One person was killed on the spot in a road mishap in Assam’s Guwahati on Wednesday.

According to reports, a speeding truck rammed into a two-wheeler killing the rider on the spot.

The incident took place near Assam Jatiya Bidyalay at Noonmati in Guwahati. The identity of the deceased scooty rider has not been established yet.

The two-wheeler that met with the accident had registration numbers AS 01 ES 1865.

Earlier in the day, in a shocking and shivering incident, the skeleton of a human was found near railway tracks at Maligaon in Guwahati on Wednesday.

According to sources, a railway trackman found the human skeleton and informed the Government Railway Police (GRP).

So far, it is yet to be ascertained if the skeleton is of a female or male.

Meanwhile, a probe has been launched in connection to recovery of the skeleton. The recovery of the skeleton has created a sense of tension and fear in the area.

It may be mentioned that few months back, the skeleton of a newborn baby was recovered near Beltola.

According to reports, the skeleton was found at an abandoned place. Following the recovery of the skeleton, the local police were called in and they took the remains to the Basistha police station.