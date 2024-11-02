Assam: Youth Dies as Motorcycle Crashes During Escape with Girlfriend in Cachar
A tragic road accident occurred last night in the Amjurghat locality of Sonai town, Cachar district, Assam, claiming the life of a young man identified as Sanjit Ravidas.
The accident happened while Sanjit was attempting to flee with his girlfriend on a speeding motorcycle.
Eyewitnesses reported that the bike crashed into the railing of a bridge in the Gastala area, causing all three occupants to fall.
Sanjit, a resident of Sonai Kaptanpur, had previously taken a minor girl from Amjurghat about a week ago. Cachar Police reportedly intervened at that time, rescuing the teenager and returning her to her parents.
In a repeat attempt to flee with her last night, Sanjit was accompanied by a friend on the motorcycle.
The collision resulted in Sanjit’s immediate death, while his girlfriend and friend sustained serious injuries.
Police quickly arrived at the scene to assist the injured and retrieve Sanjit’s body, which was subsequently sent to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for a post-mortem examination.