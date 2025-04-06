Guwahati: Roads, Walls Collapse Amid Excavation Work for High-Rise Buidling

A severe case of land subsidence has sparked panic in Guwahati’s Katahbari area. As per sources, roads and residential boundary walls have collapsed on one side, leaving residents in shock and fear.

The incident occurred due to large-scale excavation work being carried out for the construction of a high-rise building in the area. Sources said that an excavation of nearly 40 feet deep has led to the nearby land collapsing, raising serious concerns among locals.

Residents have now voiced strong opposition, alleging that the construction project, allegedly linked to a minister’s son, has posed a significant threat to the larger area. The situation has led to widespread outrage, with demands for immediate intervention to prevent further damage.