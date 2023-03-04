Assam: 1 Arrested for Robbery at South Kamrup Mosque

An incident of robbery took place in a mosque of South Kamrup’s Garaimara.

According to sources, the robbers entered the mosque and broke the lock of the alms box.

The people who were fortunately present at the place of incident at that particular time held the thief while he was trying to flee with the money. The thief was then handed over to the police.

Before arrest, the thief was beaten up by the locals.

Recently, an incident of robbery took place at Khungring Bazar in Runikhata, Chirang district at the Indo-Bhutan border.

The incident caused a stir in the area.

A lot of anger has been raised by the public over the role of the legal authorities.

However, the faces behind the robbery incident have still not come to the fore. More details awaited.

In another similar case, an employee of the canteen inside Air Force campus in Assam’s Tezpur was arrested on February 5, in connection with a robbery incident inside the campus.

According to reports, the accused, an employee in the Air Force canteen, looted the State Bank of India (SBI) branch situated inside the campus. The incident took place at the Salonibari area where the Air Force station is located.

The accused was identified as Lakheswar Bora, a resident of Jinjia village in the Biswanath district of Assam. According to Salonibari Police, he embezzled funds to the tune of Rs 23.50 lakhs from the bank.