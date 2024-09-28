Guwahati News

Guwahati Robbery: Three Dacoits Arrested with Pistols

The robbery was carried out using a Scorpio vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS 01 FM 2177’, which has now been seized.
Guwahati Robbery: Three Dacoits Arrested with Pistols
Guwahati Robbery: Three Dacoits Arrested with PistolsRepresentative Image
Pratidin Bureau
Updated on

Guwahati police have arrested three dacoits involved in the recent robbery incident that took place three days ago at Deochutal. Two pistols used in the robbery were also seized.

The robbery was carried out using a Scorpio vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS 01 FM 2177’, which has now been seized. The Police Commissioner personally visited Garchuk Police Station to oversee the case.

According to sources, two of the dacoits were arrested by the Garchuk police two days ago. Following that, another individual involved in the crime was apprehended last night from Maligaon.

The police is expected to hold a press conference soon to disclose all the details regarding the case.

Guwahati Robbery: Three Dacoits Arrested with Pistols
Guwahati: Two Held Including Woman for Attempted Armed Robbery
Guwahati police
Dacoits

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/guwahati-robbery-three-dacoits-arrested-with-pistols
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com