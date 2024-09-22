Guwahati News

Guwahati: Two Held Including Woman for Attempted Armed Robbery

Witnesses stated that two young man and woman arrived in an unregistered scooty and made an attempt to steal three bikes.
In a sensational incident that unfolded in Guwahati's Ganeshguri locality on Sunday, two armed individuals including a woman were apprehended following an alleged robbery bid.

As per sources, the incident occured in front of a roadside eatery in Ganeshguri where the individuals, armed with a pistol, attempted to steal bikes.

Witnesses stated that two young man and woman arrived in an unregistered scooty and made an attempt to steal three bikes. When the locals tried to apprehend them, the duo brandished their firearm in an attempt to threaten the crowd.

Meanwhile, after being informed, the Dispur police arrived at the scene to handle the situation.

However, the identities of the duo had not been confirmed till the time of filing this report.

