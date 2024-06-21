Assam: Gunfight Ensues In Bokakhat, Dreaded Gangster Injured

A gunfight ensued between the police force and brigands in Assam's Bokakhat town early on Friday morning in which one individual sustained a bullet wound, said officials.
The encounter broke in the Agoratoli region of Bokakhat subdivision which comes under the Golaghat district. The police identified the injured dacoit as Pallab Basumatary.
Officials informed that Basumatary was taken to Swahid Kamala Miri Sub Divisional Civil Hospital in the Latabari village of Bokakhat where he is being taken care of.
Meanwhile, the law enforcement officers arrested two others from the scene. They were identified as Gautam Doley and Babu Saikia.
The police said that they found a 9mm pistol and four live rounds of bullets from the possession of the injured Pallab Basumatary which has been taken into custody.
According to the police, Gautam Doley is a history sheeter and has primarily been involved in rhino poaching for a long time. The trio had FIRs against their names at various police stations in the region in connection with car theft, armed extortion, and other similar cases.
They were also involved in the incident the shooting of a local teacher named Uday Changmai, added the officials. The arrested gangsters have been processed for further legal action, while the police await the recovery of the third partner.