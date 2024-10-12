Guwahati Ropeway to Close for 10 Days for Maintenance Works

The normal operations of the ropeway will resume again on October 25.

In a notification, the GMDA said, “The operation of the Guwahati Passenger Ropeway shall remain close starting from 15-10-2024 to 24-10-2024 (i.e 10 days) for annual maintenance works and rescue mock drill. The ropeway normal operations will be resumed from 25-10-2024.”