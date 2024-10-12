Guwahati Ropeway to Close for 10 Days for Maintenance Works

The Guwahati passenger ropeway will remain closed for a period of 10 days in view of the annual maintenance works and rescue mock drill.
This was announced by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The ropeway will be closed from October 15, 2024, till October 24, 2024, stated the GMDA.
The normal operations of the ropeway will resume again on October 25.
In a notification, the GMDA said, “The operation of the Guwahati Passenger Ropeway shall remain close starting from 15-10-2024 to 24-10-2024 (i.e 10 days) for annual maintenance works and rescue mock drill. The ropeway normal operations will be resumed from 25-10-2024.”