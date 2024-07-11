Guwahati: Route Changes Issued For Cycle Factory Flyover Construction

The Guwahati traffic police have issued a change in routes for traffic management in light of the proposed foundation work of the flyover in the city's Cycle Factory area.
In a communication, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic in Guwahati mentioned that the regulations will come into effect from July 15 (Monday) onwards and will remain in effect until further orders.
The proposed Cycle Factory flyover will be constructed from Birubari Tiniali to Bishnupur Junction.
According to the release, the following change in routes will be enforced:
No goods-carrying vehicles or commercial vehicles and slow-moving vehicles will be allowed to ply from either side, that is, from Cycle Factory point to Bishnupur Tiniali and from Bishnupur Tiniali to Cycle Factory point, till completion of this proposed construction.
The stretch of road between Cycle Factory point to Birubari Tiniali will be one-way.
The vehicles coming from Lalganesh/Cycle Factory will be diverted at Cycle Factory point towards Bishnupur Road.
The vehicles coming from Arya Nagar/Birubari Tiniali will only be allowed to ply from Birubari Tiniali towards Cycle Factory Point.