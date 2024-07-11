Guwahati: Route Changes Issued For Cycle Factory Flyover Construction

According to the release, the following change in routes will be enforced:

No goods-carrying vehicles or commercial vehicles and slow-moving vehicles will be allowed to ply from either side, that is, from Cycle Factory point to Bishnupur Tiniali and from Bishnupur Tiniali to Cycle Factory point, till completion of this proposed construction.

The stretch of road between Cycle Factory point to Birubari Tiniali will be one-way.

The vehicles coming from Lalganesh/Cycle Factory will be diverted at Cycle Factory point towards Bishnupur Road.