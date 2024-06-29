Partial Train Cancellations & Route Changes at Dibrugarh Due to Infrastructure Upgrades

In order to facilitate essential infrastructure development at the Road Over Bridge (ROB) near Dibrugarh Town station, several trains will experience alterations in their operations starting from June 29 to July 31, 2024.
The following trains will be terminated at Dibrugarh instead of Dibrugarh Town and partially cancelled between Chaulkhowa and Dibrugarh Town:
Train No. 12424 (New Delhi – Dibrugarh Town) Rajdhani Express, scheduled from 29.06.24 to 29.07.24, will terminate at Dibrugarh at 06:00 hours instead of Dibrugarh Town.
Train No. 15669 (Guwahati – Dibrugarh Town) Nagaland Express, operating from 30.06.24 to 30.07.24, will arrive at Dibrugarh at 10:30 hours.
Train No. 05915 (Simaluguri Jn. – Dibrugarh Town) Passenger Special, running from 01.07.24 to 31.07.24, will arrive at Dibrugarh at 08:45 hours.
The following trains will be originated from Dibrugarh and partially cancelled between Dibrugarh Town and Chaulkhowa:
Train No. 12423 (Dibrugarh Town – New Delhi) Rajdhani Express, starting from 01.07.24 to 31.07.24, will depart from Dibrugarh at 20:55 hours.
Train No. 15670 (Dibrugarh Town – Guwahati) Nagaland Express, commencing journey from 01.07.24 to 31.07.24, will depart from Dibrugarh at 14:20 hours.
Train No. 05916 (Dibrugarh Town – Simaluguri Jn.) Passenger Special, operating from 01.07.24 to 31.07.24, will depart from Dibrugarh at 17:35 hours.
Extension of Train Service:
Train No. 07902/07903 (Dibrugarh Town – Ledo – Dibrugarh Town) DEMU Special scheduled from 01.07.24 to 31.07.24 will be extended up to Murkongselek via Dibrugarh. Train No. 07902 (Ledo – Murkongselek) DEMU Special will arrive at Dibrugarh at 09:40 hours and depart at 09:50 hours to reach Murkongselek at 12:20 hours. In the return direction, Train No. 07903 (Murkongselek – Ledo) DEMU Special will depart from Murkongselek at 15:30 hours, arrive at Dibrugarh at 17:35 hours, and depart at 17:45 hours.
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) further stated that these changes aim to ensure minimal disruption while enhancing railway infrastructure in the region.