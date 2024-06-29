Partial Train Cancellations & Route Changes at Dibrugarh Due to Infrastructure Upgrades

Train No. 07902/07903 (Dibrugarh Town – Ledo – Dibrugarh Town) DEMU Special scheduled from 01.07.24 to 31.07.24 will be extended up to Murkongselek via Dibrugarh. Train No. 07902 (Ledo – Murkongselek) DEMU Special will arrive at Dibrugarh at 09:40 hours and depart at 09:50 hours to reach Murkongselek at 12:20 hours. In the return direction, Train No. 07903 (Murkongselek – Ledo) DEMU Special will depart from Murkongselek at 15:30 hours, arrive at Dibrugarh at 17:35 hours, and depart at 17:45 hours.