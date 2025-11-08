Guwahati RPF Busts Copper Theft, Six Arrested with Stolen Railway Materials

In a swift operation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Guwahati apprehended six individuals involved in the theft and sale of railway materials, including copper wires and IV coupler plugs, valued at Rs 19,600.

The case originated following reports of stolen copper wires and two IV coupler plugs from the store room of the Sr. CDO office complex in Guwahati. Acting promptly on the information, RPF officers, in coordination with SSE/TL/AC/IC/GHY, launched a targeted raid near the ROB Panbazar area, where the stolen materials were reportedly being sold and burnt.

Led by SI A. B. Khan, the RPF team seized a significant quantity of copper cables, the two stolen IV coupler plugs, and a thela rickshaw used to transport the stolen goods. The operation resulted in the arrest of six outsiders: Munaf Ali (32), Shamsul Haque (50), Nayanchun (23), Mulla Sheikh (32), Aminul Islam (26), and Nizamuuddin (35).

All six accused were produced before the Hon’ble SRM/GHY and remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody at Central Jail, Lakhra, Guwahati, following the court’s orders.

RPF Guwahati praised the prompt and coordinated efforts of its team, which led to the quick detection and resolution of the case.

Also Read:3 Arrested in Cattle Theft Case Attack DB Stock Broking Scam Accused Inside Jail