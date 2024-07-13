Guwahati: RPF Recover 26 Stolen Phones With CEIR Portal

In a groundbreaking initiative, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in Guwahati has successfully recovered 26 lost or stolen mobile phones through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.
This marks the first time the RPF across Indian Railways has utilized this portal for such an operation.
The operation not only resulted in the recovery of the mobile phones but also led to the arrest of six criminals.
In total, the RPF and NFR have blocked 232 stolen or missing mobile phones. Out of these, 84 have been traced, leading to the recovery of 26 phones and the arrest of six individuals.
The recovered phones have now been returned to their rightful owners.