Mob Lynches Man To Death Over Mobile Theft In Assam's Sivasagar

A 27-year-old man died after he was subjected to brutal thrashing on suspicions of stealing a mobile handset. The incident, which was reported from Assam's Sivasagar on Monday, also left another individual injured.
Preliminary reports suggest that the duo had broken into a residence and lifted a mobile handset. After they were caught, the locals gathered around and took matters into their own hands. They repeatedly thrashed the duo resulting in the death of one, while leaving the other wounded.
The incident occurred at the Phukan Nagar locality of Sivasagar town. They were rushed to a nearby medical facility where the doctors declared one of them dead. The deceased individual was identified as 27-year-old Palu Gowala, a resident of Ward 10 of Phukan Nagar.
Meanwhile, the other victim of the thrashing, Dadu Orang, was admitted with injuries sustained in the beating. "Their mobile phone went missing and they suspected us of the theft. We did not even see who did it, yet they continued to thrash us," he said.
A member of Orang's family said that she was told by the robbed family that the two had entered their home and lifted the mobile phone. "When the police came, I also followed them. They told me that the two had entered their home and taken the mobile phone," she said.
Additionally, she let out some of the names involved in the lynching incident. She said, "When I asked them who was involved, they gave me some names. One of them is named Bogoli, another goes by Tiku, while a third named Tarakeswar was involved in beating them."