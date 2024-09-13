Guwahati: RSS Leader, 5 Others Held For Brandishing Pistol, Firing Blank

A local RSS leader was nabbed for brandishing a firearm and threatening the life of another individual in Guwahati's Kahilipara.
RSS leader Aditya Sharma Baruah allegedly was embroiled in a dispute with Partha Pratim Hazarika over a minor accident after which he brandished his weapon and fired a blank.
Soon after the incident, Baruah fled the scene with five of his accomplices. After Dispur police were informed, a team chased their vehicle and caught them at Lalmati.
Six people including Aditya Sharma Baruah have been arrested in connection with the matter. A 0.32 mm pistol with 10 live rounds of bullets and a magazine were seized along with two vehicles belonging to the accused.
A case numbered 987/24 has been filed at Dispur police station under Sections 25(1)(A)/27 Arms Act and BNS.